The Continuing Fight Against Domestic Violence

“Fear Makes You Stay”

Bring One: Wear One luncheon hears from three domestic violence survivors

Two kinds of fear are at work in the souls of people being broken down by criminal domestic violence in their relationships, a survivor says.

“A different kind of fear makes you leave. A different kind of fear makes you stay,” an Abbeville woman said during a video presentation by the Laurens County SAFE Home. The video was featured during the agency’s Bring One: Wear One Thursday luncheon in Laurens.

Three survivors talked on the video about their SAFE Home experiences. The video was edited and produced by Kelsey Richardson, and interviews were conducted by Jessica Harrison, victim advocate.

“I had to let go of my pride and ask for help,” said the Abbeville woman, who escaped her second domestic violence situation with her children.

Another survivor said she and her husband - he brought four children to the marriage, she brought two - got violent after a family vacation. She said before the marriage “there were things I should have picked up on.”

Another survivor said of the Laurens County SAFE Home staff, “More than words can ever explain, you helped me. Words will never describe how grateful I am.”

The survivors said they experienced overwhelming fear, emotional abuse, control, and demeaning language. One survivor said she was talking to a medical professional about her home life, and the person said, “You don’t have to live like that. There are people who can help.”

Part of that help is leaving. Women who leave (statistically, most CDV victims are women) often do so with the clothes on their backs, children in tow. The Bring One: Wear One program encourages donors to bring new, wrapped undergarments for women, children and men for donation; SAFE Home gives these to survivors who come into their shelter.

In 2016, the SAFE Home sheltered 265 women and their children, and provided community outreach to 1,440 people. The Abbeville survivor said she never came to the shelter, but used SAFE Home services to keep her children safe in her home.

Before SAFE Home’s help, she said, “Already as a mom, I felt I was failing at protecting them.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in addition to Thursday’s luncheon, the SAFE Home is conducting a memorial service for local women who were killed this year and a Glow Run fund-raiser at the Laurens Amphitheater.

The memorial service follows a format similar to the annual state Silent Witness ceremony in which silhouette cut-outs represent South Carolinians who die by the hands of others in domestic violence situations.

South Carolina is #5 nationally in the rate (per 100,000 people) in the instances of men killing women. In 2015, the state revamped its CDV laws to strengthen prosecution after arrest, and a bill is pending in the SC Senate to adopt a strangulation and suffocation felony offense, separate from assault and battery.

The Laurens County SAFE Home, a United Way agency, relies on community donations to advance its work of sheltering and counseling domestic violence victims. Sponsors for Bring One: Wear One were Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority, Laurens Commission of Public Works, Laurens Electric Cooperative, Greenville Health System, PRTC, and the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission.

(More info: Laurens County SAFE Home, P.O. Box 744, Clinton, SC 29325, 1-864-682-7270/thesafehome.org)

Strangulation leaves lasting health issues, “Remember” audience told

Direct action to combat the violent acts of strangulation and suffocation was urged last Tuesday as people gather to remember the late Emily-Anna Asbill.

Her family and friends, sorority sisters from Presbyterian College, law enforcement officers and victims’ advocates, and others heard a call for action on a SC Senate bill, S-172, an anti-strangulation and suffocation bill pending in the General Assembly - 45 of 50 states in the nation have a law like this, but not South Carolina.

Meanwhile, the state ranks #5 highest in the nation in the ratio (per 100,000 people) of women killed by men.

After EA was murdered, her mom, Emily Joy, said to local law enforcement officer Michael Polson, “We’ve got to do something.”

They have organized events here, attended and spoken at events in Columbia and Charleston, testified before the General Assembly and traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with members of Congress. The EA’s Love for Life Foundation was born from those efforts.

The local foundation assists women in Laurens County who want to escape abusive relationships.

“This lady inspires me to keep going,” Polson said of Joy.

Featured speaker for the evening event was Karin Ho, a sexual assault and domestic violence counselor from Ohio who is working in South Carolina women’s prisons. She told a harrowing tale of how, at age 17, she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and strangled by a 52-year-old male stranger.

“I’m the other 9%,” she said. Statistics show that 91% of women attacked by men are victimized by someone they already know.

Ho said because she was strangled, she has trouble swallowing and breathing, her eyesight is getting progressively worse, and she falls all the time, breaking her ankle six times. “All these years later,” she said, “I am still having serious medical issues from my attack. We know strangulation can lead to strokes. I’m 45 and six or seven years ago, I had a stroke.

“By chance, I am standing here today and EA is not. It’s not because I am better. It is God’s will and chance.”

Ho said there has been serious misunderstanding among law enforcement about strangulation. Because victims cannot remember things, they are seen as not credible. Strangulation victims also can suffer injuries that seem strange to the untrained eye. She said, “It’s not uncommon for victims to give themselves injuries - serious, clawing injuries - pulling away from what’s strangling them.”

Ho said she was kidnapped in daylight from a bank parking lot across from the courthouse in her Ohio town. Her assailant had been released from prison after serving a sentence for raping teenage girls.

“This time, he decided he wasn’t going to let his victim live, and go back to prison,” she said. Ho said she finally halted the attacks by grabbing the man in a vulnerable spot - “I could feel his flesh ripping from his body by my fingertips. I wouldn’t hurt a fly. But I was fighting for my life.”

Ho said a strangulation victim can die 36 hours after being strangled with no visible injury.

She urged anyone in an abusive relationship to get out and get help. “My assailant strangled me multiple times in multiple ways, and that was just one day. I can’t imagine being in a domestic violence relationship where that goes on every day. They say they will change, but they won’t until they get help, are in prison, or they are dead.”