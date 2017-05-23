Congratulations to Clinton High School

Third District Congressman Jeff Duncan has posted a congratulations made on the floor of the United States Congress to Clinton High School.

https://www.facebook.com/jeff.duncan.56863/videos/10155447495654866/

Clinton High School received one of the top rankings in South Carolina in the US News & World Report ranking of America's high schools. Laurens County Council member Stewart Jones said tonight that 22,000 US high schools were evaluated and ranked - he introduced a resolution of congratulations at tonight's County Council meeting. He will draw up and present a formal resolution.

Jones' presentation said, "Clinton High School, in honor of your wonderful achievement of being ranked as one of the top rated schools in South Carolina by US News and World Report School Rankings, Laurens County Council would like to congratulate Principal Maureen Tiller, teachers, staff and students for their amazing achievement. Laurens County recognizes and appreciates your commitment to excellence in education and sends a special thanks for your dedication and hard works. Congratulations!"