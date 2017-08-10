CONFIRMED TORNADO: Storm rips Sandy Springs; Laurens Academy no school Monday

UPDATE: LAURENS ACADEMY & CONFIRMATION: Confirmation came Monday afternoon from The National Weather Service that on Sunday, tornadoes hit Laurens, Greenwood, Spartanburg and Pickens counties.

A report said one tornado started in Laurens County, entered Spartanburg County. A tornado hit the Liberty Highway, Norris community, Pickens County. Greenwood County was hit by a tornado, and the storm caused damage in Newberry County.

WSPA-TV on-line published a photo showing a tornado touchdown in Cross Hill. The post says the picture was taken by Ron Pate from his back porch in The Plantation and Grand Harbor subdivision off Hwy. 702, south of Lake Greenwood State Park.

A storm this afternoon (Sunday) rips through the rural Sandy Springs community of Laurens County.

A building at Laurens Academy is damaged, and a manufactured housing park on Curry Road is hit. SC DOT crews are trying to clear Sandy Springs Road where tree debris is very heavy. There are reports of trees on houses on this road.

Hwy 49 near I-385 has tree debris on both sides. Just up thew road is Laurens Academy, where a playground was damaged and Todd Kirk Field is severely damaged, with the storm throwing around the bleachers and hitting the pressbox. There will be no classes at Laurens Academy Monday, as storm damage is assessed.

Farther north from there is Sandy Spring Fire Department and Sandy Springs Road where the power is out and trees are down everywhere.

A tornado is on the ground, an emergency weather TV alert says at one point Sunday afternoon. Pickens County also is hit by what weather officials say are the remains of Hurricane Nate, that came through the Gulf of Mexico. American Red Cross officials say they have crews en route to help people in Laurens and Pickens counties.

The Cities of Clinton and Laurens did not suffer serious damage.

There are no reports yet of deaths caused by the tornado-like storms.