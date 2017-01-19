Concert for the new year

Presbyterian College to host concert celebrating the Chinese New Year

Presbyterian College and the Confucius Institute will host a piano and guzheng music concert celebrating the Chinese New Year on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Edmunds Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.

The concert will feature Chinese music performed by pianists Cynthia Huo Min Zhu Lawing and her students, Andrew Haoze Wu and Caroline Xirui Xu from Davidson College. Yi Hua, an intern at the Confucius Institute at PC and teacher of Chinese language and culture at Clinton Middle School, will perform on the guzheng.

Lawing, a native of Hong Kong, received her Bachelor of Music at Wittenberg, Bachelor of Music in Dalcroze Eurhythmics and Master of Music at the Cleveland Institute of Music and Case Western Reserve University. Her teachers include William Kurzban and Vitya Vronsky of the Babin-Vronsky duo piano team. Cynthia has performed throughout the United States, and internationally in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Suzhou, Wuhan, Germany, Chile, Crete, and most recently, Guizhou, China. She is Artist Associate and has taught piano for more than 25 years at Davidson College.

She is a member of the piano-duo Cook and Lawing and a member of the Bechtler Ensemble. She is active as an adjudicator, clinician and performer; her concerto appearances include the Charlotte Symphony, Macao Symphony, Hong Kong Philharmonic, Western Piedmont Symphony and the Salisbury Symphony.

Wu is from Shanghai, China. He is a junior mathematics and philosophy double major at Davidson College. He has played piano for 12 years. After graduation, he plans to go to graduate school for applied math.

Xu is from Beijing, China. She is a sophomore environmental science major at Davidson College.

Chinese music, as early as 1122 B.C., has always played a vital role in Chinese civilization, whether being used in ceremonies in the royal courts, temples, festivals and celebrations, or musical art such as opera, dance, song or instrumental music, solo or ensemble, performed on unique and varied instruments from strings, woodwind, brass and stone, silk, wood, bones, built on a unique system of tonality.

Chinese music is just as diverse as its people, of Han and many other ethnic tribes.

Chinese music performed on the piano is a fusion of east and west, with traditional tunes supported by western harmony. The tunes are well-preserved, as are the expressive elements of joy, sorrow, and love.

Yi Hua is a native of Guizhou Province, China. She has started learning Guzheng, a traditional Chinese instrument, in her early age and has won numerous awards. She is an intern at the Confucius Institute and teaches Chinese language and culture at Clinton Middle School.