Concert and Art Exhibitions

THE ARTS - Cecilia Ensemble to perform at PC.

The Cecilia Ensemble, a 12-member professional choir, based in Augusta, Ga., will perform at Presbyterian College on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Edmunds Hall on the PC campus. The leading choral ensemble was formed in 2011 and is dedicated to historically informed performances, according to its bio. The Cecilia Ensemble's performances span the Southeast. In 2015, the group performed throughout Moscow, Russia, where it was in residence at Moscow State Conservatory. The PC performance is open to the public. Admission for guests is $5. PC faculty, staff and students are admitted free. - Photo provided

At Presbyterian College, Neville Hall

Exhibition and reception to feature South Carolina artists

A reception to unveil the annual Bailey Gallery Art Exhibition at Presbyterian College will be held on Thursday, Jan. 24, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Mary Bailey Vance Suitt Rotunda of Neville Hall on the PC campus.

Artwork from regional and national artists will be on display during and after the reception. The art exhibition will remain in the rotunda until April 30.

“The artists featured this year were chosen for their varied styles and the quality of their work,” said Jamie Stewart, Bailey Art Gallery curator.

The artists, who will be in attendance during the reception, include:

Jeannie Browning

Carla Dabney

Bill Evert

Fred Galloway

Judy Bolton Jarrett ‘63

Randi Johns

Blakey Martin

David Rhodes

The artists work in oils, acrylic, watercolor and pencil. Some use a combination of mediums.

RSVP: If planning to attend the reception, RSVP by calling 864-833-3757 or emailing mhbrown@presby.edu Hors d’oeuvres will be served at the reception.

PC to Host “The Idiosyncratic Pencil Resharpened” Art Exhibit

Presbyterian College will host the art exhibition, “The Idiosyncratic Pencil Resharpened,” in the Elizabeth Stone Harper Gallery from Jan. 24 to Feb. 28.

“The Idiosyncratic Pencil Resharpened” is an experimental, “cross-platform” group exhibition, according to Ann Stoddard, gallery director and chief curator of the project.

The exhibition consists of original works transmitted digitally and presented as archival black and white prints. This will be the second iteration of the innovative and well-received “The Idiosyncratic Pencil” at Elizabeth Stone Harper Gallery in January and February 2018.

“The Idiosyncratic Pencil Resharpened” is both an “assessment and a dare, both a temperature reading of the moment and an invitation to entangle,” Stoddard said.

The exhibit is inspired – variously and in part – by William Henry Fox Talbot’s prescient 1844 “The Pencil of Nature”; the Dadaists; Ray Johnson's New York Correspondence School in the 1950s; Wallace Berman’s “Semina”; and the Fluxus movement of the 1960s. Each is a radical break from past methods of art production.

“‘The Idiosyncratic Pencil Resharpened’ is the contemporary artist’s response to the whirlwind evolution and mutation of image-making in this topsy-turvy, post-internet, media-mad, and over-stimulated epoch,” Stoddard said.

Guest curators invited to participate in the organization of this exhibition are Nicole De Armendi, art historian at Converse College, and Manuel Schmettau, independent curator and artist.

More than 50 national and international artists will participate.

The gallery is located in the Harper Center for the Arts and is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, excluding holidays. Admission is free and open to the public.