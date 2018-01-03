Community Sale in April

Laurens Police announce yard sale date

The Laurens Police Department announces its 2nd Community Yard Sale on April 7.

Those interested in participating in the yard sale should contact Paige Burke to sign up.

The purpose of the yard sale is to raise money to support Christmas in the City, established five years ago to provide Christmas to families in the community who would not have one without our support. The Police provide Christmas toys, personal hygiene items and clothing to children selected through the school systems.

Last year, the department was able to assist 140 children. An announcement said, “It is our hope that we can assist even more children this year. The Community Yard Sale allows our community to sell and shop in a safe and environment friendly facility. We allow all kinds of items to be sold as long as they do not conflict with the mission and moral compass of the City of Laurens and Laurens Police Department.”

All proceeds from concession sales and space rentals go to the Christmas in the City program. This year’s April 7 yard sale will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ridge, 319 Exchange Dr., Laurens.