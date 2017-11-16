Community Foundation has new board chairman

Laurens County Community Foundation Names New Chairman of the Board

The Laurens County Community Foundation (LCCF) announces that its Board of Directors has elected Morris Galloway as their new Chairman of the Board.

Galloway has served on the LCCF Board of Directors as a Board Member and on the Finance Committee since 2010. Robin Day, Executive Director said, “Morris brings a wealth of experience that is critical to the organization as LCCF moves to implement a new strategic plan and further its goal to be a trusted partner for the community.” Galloway worked for 32 years at Presbyterian College, retiring as Executive Vice-President and is currently an Account Executive with BB&T Insurance Services. He and his wife, Susan, raised four sons in Laurens County.

After the LCCF Board meeting on November 14th, Galloway said, “I am honored to serve as Chairman of the Laurens County Community Foundation Board and I thank Cynthia Jones for her fine service as outgoing Chair. The Laurens County Community Foundation is proud to assist local churches, nonprofits, and individuals or groups wishing to invest existing charitable funds or to establish new funds. With almost $5 million of assets under management, we oversee a diversified portfolio and provide prudent investment management. We also invest in our community through a grant program, scholarships, and education to promote local charities.”

Outgoing Chairman Dr. Cynthia Jones was honored for her service as Chairman of the Board.

Day said, “During her term, Cynthia built upon the mission and vision of the Laurens County Community Foundation and worked toward bettering the lives of those living in Laurens County. Dr. Jones’ dedication and leadership demonstrate her commitment to our community.”

Dr. Peggy Prescott and Felicia Stovall, other outgoing members of the Board, were also recognized for their service.

Lumus Byrd, Jr. was elected Vice Chair, succeeding Don Adams, Adams will continue to serve as a Board member. Byrd is a retired businessman and citizen activist in Laurens County who has received the Citizen of the Year award, Volunteer of the Year award, and Outstanding Contribution and Dedication award from Laurens County School District, to name a few.

Additional new Board members are Norman Scarborough and Nancy Roland. The LCCF Board of Directors is a committed volunteer force of outstanding citizens in Laurens County with backgrounds in the areas of finance, law, business, education, public policy, and philanthropy. These men and women are uniquely qualified to continue to build upon the valuable mission and vision of the Laurens County Community Foundation and ensure that LCCF remains a well-governed, fiscally sound, and highly effective organization.

The Laurens County Community Foundation’s mission is to enrich Laurens County by creating charitable funds, promoting education, and providing community resources that have lasting impact.

The Foundation works with donors and fund holders towards achieving their philanthropic goals with the creation of self-directed legacies, grants, and scholarships which are invested and designed to last forever. Together, they work towards addressing some of Laurens County’s most pressing needs.

Please call the LCCF office or visit their website to learn more about how the LCCF is investing today and improving tomorrow for our community - 864-681-5223, www.laurenscountycf.org