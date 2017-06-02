A community built on service

The 39th Annual Meeting of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce was a time of service recognitions, including many for Clinton residents, in a program at Presbyterian College.

Awards and recognitions presented at Thursday’s Chamber annual meeting were:

--Wendy’s High School Heisman: Alexis Pagano and Jack Harkins, Clinton High School; Anna Stevenson and Jordan Pearson, Laurens District High School;

--District Teachers of the Year: District 56, Keighley Aldridge; Distric 55, Marcia Womble;

--Cecil Davenport Citizenship Award Winner: Gabriella Evans, Clinton High School; Runners-up: Julia Kerber, Laurens Academy and Alyssa Johnson, Laurens District High School;

--Duke Energy Award for Public Service: Gregg and Peggy Nibert of Clinton;

--Robert M. Vance Small Business of the Year: Mel and Kimberly Kitchens, ServPro of Newberry and Laurens Counties;

--John P. Faris Volunteer of the Year: Robin Hornberger, of Laurens;

--Ambassador of the Year: Robi Owens, of Laurens;

--Russ Emerson Award (Leadership Laurens County): Mary-Wallace Riley, of Clinton;

--Special Recognition: Rich D’Alberto, retired campus president, CHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital;

--Special Recognition: Lt. Tyrone Goggins, of Clinton, Laurens County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

See more in Wednesday’s issue of The Clinton Chronicle and more chamber news at the revamped website: laurenscounty.org