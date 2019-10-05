A commitment to education

"I am proud to be a teacher."

That's the final line of The Oath for Graduation Educators, recited today by 9 graduates of the Presbyterian College Department of Education. The Teacher Induction Ceremony was conducted on PC's beautifully refurbished Neville Hall, and a reception was conducted in the Cornelson Center which faces the PC Fountain.

The 2019 Education Graduates are Courtney Berry, Jake Birdsong, Cassandra Drezek, Stephanie Harris, Madelyn Kocoloski, Helen McElhannon, Ashlynn Powell, Cady Roberts, and Casey Stevenson. PC President Bob Staton, from a family of educators, referenced the oath's first line and the final line in his remarks.

The District 56 2019 Teacher of the year, Carissa Messer told the graduates her family is growing an herb garden, but her only role is to watch the plants grow ("since I do not have a green thumb). She equated the plants to children - some thriving, some struggling. As teachers, she said, the newest PC educators will watch them grow, and nurture their growth, each with their own unique needs and gifts.

Also participating in the program were Rev. Rachel Parsons-Wells, PC '02, director of religious life and services; Dr. Alicia Askew, dean of academic programs; Dr. Julia Wilkins, associate professor of education; Dr. Patricia Jones, associate professor of education, chair; Provost Dr. Donald Raber II; and Dr. Karen Buckland, professor of music, pianist.

