Comments, request for public meeting about former Timken

SC environmental regulators are seeking a 30-year extension on assessments for the Ingersoll Rand Company-Clinton Site located at 1775 Torrington Rd., the former Timken US, LLC facility.

A statement says written comments or requests for a formal public meeting must be submitted no later than Aug. 10, 2018, attn: David M. Scaturo, P.G., P.E., via e-mail: scaturdm@dhec.sc.gov or by mail: SC DHEC, Bureau of Land and Waste Management, 2600 Bull St., Columbia SC 29201. The statement says:

"The draft permit extends the initial, thirty-year post-closure care period of the seven hazardous waste management units for an additional thirty years. The draft permit also incorporates a replacement for point-of-compliance well W-17 in the groundwater monitoring network for one of the hazardous waste management units."

Final remedy for the area designated Inside the Manufacturing Building at the plant site consists of: Targeted Groundwater Extraction, Soil Vapor Extraction, Monitored Natural Attenuation, Groundwater Monitoring, and Land Use Controls. The Statement of Basis and draft modified permit are open for public comment from June 12, 2018 to August 10, 2018; and DHEC is encouraging all interested persons to participate in this permitting process. Documents are available for review through Aug. 10 at the following locations:

Bureau of Land and Waste Management, 2600 Bull St., Columbia, SC 29206

803-898-3432

Upstate Environmental Affairs Region Office, 1736 South Main St., Greenwood, SC 29646

864-227-5915 or

on the web:

http://www.scdhec.gov/Apps/Environmental/Public Notices

The FACILITY ID # is: 003 345 683

If a public hearing is requested and scheduled, notice will be given at least 30 days in advance, the DHEC statement says.