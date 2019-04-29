Commencement to their futures

Piedmont Tech Spring Graduation Set for May 2

Piedmont Technical College (PTC) will conduct two spring commencement ceremonies on Thursday.

The first, at 3 p.m., will celebrate graduates in the arts & sciences and health care programs. The second, at 7 p.m., will celebrate graduates in administrative office technology, business, computer technology, commercial art, public service, engineering and industrial technology programs. Both programs will take place in the James Medford Family Event Center on the college’s Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood.

Graduation speakers for the 3 p.m. commencement will be Aime Lorick of Saluda and T’Laysha Creswell of McCormick.

“I remember growing up, I always knew I wanted to be either a teacher or a nurse,” Lorick said. “In the 11th grade, I had an epiphany.” During a biology class discussion of fetal development at Saluda High School, she was captivated by the idea that something starting out so tiny already had the biologic knowledge to develop into a person. “I was overwhelmed with a feeling of gratitude and amazement. I thought, our God is so mighty, He forms us inside our mother’s womb. I want to be reminded of that every day.”

As she worked toward her Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN), Lorick occasionally became discouraged because it seemed to be taking so long to reach her goal. While working multiple jobs and caring for a husband and active toddler, she pursued her degree slowly, course by course, over several years. Lorick knew nursing was her calling. She already helped patients at Self Regional Healthcare as a patient care technician and later as a nurse extern. That tenacity paid off. On May 2, she goes home with the ADN and hopes to work in labor-and-delivery nursing.

The distinction of being a high school senior invited to give a speech at a college graduation is not lost on Creswell. The dual-enrolled student from McCormick High School is well on her way to an associate degree, should that be the path she chooses. “I am truly honored to speak to this graduating class,” she said.

Creswell has been a longtime member of the National Honor Society, Girl Scouts, the marching band, the varsity basketball and track teams, and Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC). She also volunteers in the community, packing food for the hungry, wrapping gifts for the needy, tutoring children in ELA, history and math, and programming voting machines for elections. Creswell has been on the PTC President’s List for three terms.

Graduation speakers for the 7 p.m. commencement will be Jeff Crisp of Ninety Six and Fonda Martin of Iva.

“I was the teenager who did not listen to the teachers or my parents’ good advice,” Crisp said. Right after high school, he entered the workforce at a manufacturing plant and was let go a few years later when the company downsized. What followed were a series of uninspiring jobs until he entered the public safety field.

With talent that was clear to his superiors, Crisp worked in police investigations, becoming a lieutenant in 2011. He was promoted to Captain of Administration in 2015 and became a SWAT Team Leader. A volunteer fireman for more than 20 years, the married father of two also serves as Fire Chief at Ninety Six Fire Department. At age 35, Crisp enrolled at PTC and has earned his degree in criminal justice, thankful for the support he received.

Iva resident Martin is a proud, lifelong learner. She first attended Piedmont Tech in 1991, earning an associate degree in computer technology with a concentration in programming in 1994. While working for the Abbeville Health Department, Martin gradually completed online classes toward an associate degree in computer technology with a concentration in networking. Married for more than 20 years, Martin enjoys spending time with her family and attending New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church in Pendleton.

The Emerald City Brass will provide musical entertainment at both graduation ceremonies. Due to limited seating, tickets will be required for all guests in attendance. Each individual ticketholder, including children, will be entitled to one seat only.