Come for a gala evening

FIFTH ANNUAL GALA SET BY THE LAURENS COUNTY MUSEUM ASSOCIATION

The month of April is fast approaching, and the Laurens County Museum Association has announced plans for LCMA’s Fifth Annual Gala, one of the signature events of spring in the Laurens County Community.

The Gala will be held at the Witherspoon Building on the Public Square in downtown Laurens on Friday, April 12, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets for the event are currently available for $25 for members of the Laurens County Museum Association and $35 for non-members. No paper tickets will be utilized for the event and admissions will be handled from a list maintained at the door.

Those interested in attending can send checks for tickets to the LCMA at PO Box 932, Laurens, SC, 29360. Online payments, for tickets and memberships, can also be submitted to laurenscountymuseum.org.

The LCMA has plans for a night of good food, dancing to beach and rock and roll music and a community gathering that will provide a special time for Gala-goers and an opportunity for LCMA to showcase the Witherspoon Building, the long-awaited and soon-to-be completed headquarters for the Laurens County Museum.

Music will be provided by the Flashbacks, one of the Upstate’s premier beach and rock and roll dance bands. Beer and wine will also be available, along with plenty of food.

The Gala is a primary fund-raiser for the LCMA as its officers, members and supporters work to complete and open the Witherspoon Building as a showcase for Laurens County history and as an engine for economic development for the City of Laurens and Laurens County. The Witherspoon Building is located only yards from the historic Laurens County Court House, an historic, early 19th century structure that is scheduled for major renovation soon.

Upon completion, the 21,000 square foot, multi-floored Witherspoon Building will provide space for the numerous artifacts and items already in the Museum’s collections. The facility already has a full basement that will be equipped as a research center for students and scholars who will come to Laurens County to study the nationally-known Native American collections acquired by LCMA. The third floor of the Witherspoon Building already features the Magnolia Room, a large, open venue that is already available for wedding receptions, class reunions, business functions and other activities.

A major focus of LCMA’s fundraising continues to be the installation of an elevator that can service all three floors and carry people and freight. The cost for the elevator is estimated at $175,000. Funding for the purchase and renovation of the Witherspoon Building already exceeds $500,000 and the project is debt free. LCMA has utilized fundraisers and donations to pay for all of the work in the building.

Carolyn Shortt, the president of LCMA, said that the purpose of the Gala is two-fold. “This is about having a good time, as LCMA honors its members, volunteers and supporters with a celebration and thank-you for all of the work completed so far,” she said. “And we are about the business of raising funds to complete the work on a functioning and stable Museum that will serve Laurens County, historically, educationally and economically, for many years to come.”