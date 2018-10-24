Cobb - Joanna Fire Department donation

Going to great heights.

The Cobb Vantress South Carolina Feed Mill in Joanna made a $10,000 contribution on Friday to the Joanna Fire Department. The money will go toward a goal of acquiring a 100-ft tall ladder and aerial scope for the fire department; currently, the truck shown has a 75-ft ladder but the feed mill’s tower is 200 ft tall. The extension ladder and truck to accommodate it also is needed to fight fires at the nearby Norbord wood-processing facility, fire officials said (the truck shows is a 1983 Mack acquire from New York City). Based in Siloam Spring, Arkansas, Cobb Vantress announced the $22 million feed mill in Feb., 2016, and the facility now has 11 employees working just outside the Joanna community in eastern Laurens County. - Photo by Vic MacDonald