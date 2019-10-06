The Closing of South Broad Street

We will be looking for detours; for trees to be cut down (not repaving, yet).

Tree-cutting along South Broad St. in Clinton is on-go with the posting today (June 10) of Road Closing signs. From June 17 to June 20, 7 am to 7 pm, the street will be closed, and Hwy 72-56 traffic through Clinton will be re-routed. The SC DOT (Department of Transportation) maintenance department posted the street-closing. Trees along South Broad St. have been examined by a state arborist to determine their future viability.

This street will be re-paved this summer, and the long-awaited repaving work comes after the City of Clinton accomplished a very extensive replacement of water and sewer lines - some of the oldest in the city - along the South Broad Street corridor. Rogers Group has the re=paving contract, and they are working in Anderson now, with Clinton and Hwy 221 in Laurens next on their schedule. The South Broad Street re-paving contract has a Nov. 30th completion date.

Motorists are reminded, S. Broad is the "front entrance" of Presbyterian College, Thornwell Home for Children and First Baptist Church.