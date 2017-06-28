CLINTON'S BIG ANNOUNCEMENT

GE Renewable Energy Selects Clinton for New Test Facility

$29M test facility will focus on Onshore Wind technologies expected to bring 17 jobs to Laurens County

Schenectady, NY – June 28, 2017 - GE Renewable Energy today announced that it has selected Clinton, South Carolina, for a new research and development facility. The $29 million facility will be used to test prototype bearing designs and evaluate next generation bearing technology for the company’s Onshore Wind business.

The new facility will be located at 19267 SC-72, Clinton, and begin operation by the end of the year.

Pete McCabe, President and CEO of GE’s Onshore Wind business, said, “GE Renewable Energy is delighted to expand our presence in South Carolina. The highly skilled workforce and proximity to other GE facilities makes this an ideal location to continue our research as we work to provide sustainable, reliable, affordable energy for everyone.”

Bob McLean, City of Clinton Mayor, said, “We are extremely pleased that GE has chosen Clinton for their research and development facility. A fortune 500 company such as GE will be a significant contributor to the development of the Clinton I-26 Commerce Park and is a great fit for our overall master plan for the exit 54 area. On behalf of the Clinton city council and our citizens, I wish to extend a warm welcome and look forward to a long term relationship between the City of Clinton and GE.”

Jeff Field, Chairman of Laurens County Development Corporation, said, “We are excited to welcome General Electric to Laurens County. Having one of the strongest brands in the world locate in our County will help us continue to attract high quality industries as well as kickstart the development of the Clinton 26 Commerce Park. This spec building was a collaboration between many entities, and this announcement is a great example what can be done with partnerships and collaboration. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with GE and wish them many years of success in Laurens County.”

Joe Wood, chair of Laurens County Council, said, “Another great investment in Laurens County. Many people with great ideas and looking to the future to make this happen. Laurens County welcomes you.”

GE has the largest installed base of onshore wind turbines in the US, providing more than 37GW of capacity for customers across the country.

About GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy is a 10 billion dollar start-up that brings together one of the broadest product and service portfolios of the renewable energy industry. Combining onshore and offshore wind, hydro and innovative technologies such as concentrated solar power, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts capacity globally to make the world work better and cleaner. With more than 12,000 employees present in more than 55 countries, GE Renewable Energy is backed by the resources of the world’s first digital industrial company. Our goal is to demonstrate to the rest of the world that nobody should ever have to choose between affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.

