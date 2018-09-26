Clinton will have a new police chief

We, the members of the Clinton Public Safety Department, are committed to excellence in law enforcement and fire prevention and are dedicated to the people, traditions, and diversity of our City. In order to protect life and property, prevent crime, and reduce the fear of crime, we will provide service with understanding, response with compassion, performance with integrity, and public safety with vision.

Welcome to the Clinton Department of Public Safety’s website! The CDPS provides law enforcement and fire services within the City of Clinton, with our fire district extending beyond the city limits and providing fire services to an area that covers approximately 72 square miles. Made up of approximately 42 full-time employees and 21 part-time employees in our fire division; the CDPS is a consolidated Public Safety Department. The public safety system utilizes employees who are cross-trained as firefighters, police officers and first responders to provide multiple services to the city and ensure the safety of all citizens in all situations. The Department has specialized training in Confined Space Rescue, Trench Rescue, and HazMat Operations. Constant training is provided to all members of the department to enhance their job capabilities and to consistently provide better services to not only the citizens of our community but also to those who visit the City of Clinton.