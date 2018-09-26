Home / Breaking News / Clinton will have a new police chief

Clinton will have a new police chief

Wed, 09/26/2018 - 12:59pm Vic MacDonald

BREAKING: A news report says Robin Morse is resigning as the Chief of Police in Clinton.

Morse came to Clinton from the Laurens Police Department as Director of Public Safety, and in recent weeks has been designated the transition director as the city changes from Public Safety back to separate Police and Fire Departments. Friday will be his last day, a report said. 

 

From City of Clinton website:

Clinton Department of Public Safety


Clinton Department of Public Safety


Mission Statement

We, the members of the Clinton Public Safety Department, are committed to excellence in law enforcement and fire prevention and are dedicated to the people, traditions, and diversity of our City. In order to protect life and property, prevent crime, and reduce the fear of crime, we will provide service with understanding, response with compassion, performance with integrity, and public safety with vision.


Director's Message


IMG_1185-2.jpg
Welcome to the Clinton Department of Public Safety’s website!  The CDPS provides law enforcement and fire services within the City of Clinton, with our fire district extending beyond the city limits and providing fire services to an area that covers approximately 72 square miles. Made up of approximately 42 full-time employees and 21 part-time employees in our fire division; the CDPS is a consolidated Public Safety Department.  The public safety system utilizes employees who are cross-trained as firefighters, police officers and first responders to provide multiple services to the city and ensure the safety of all citizens in all situations. The Department has specialized training in Confined Space Rescue, Trench Rescue, and HazMat Operations. Constant training is provided to all members of the department to enhance their job capabilities and to consistently provide better services to not only the citizens of our community but also to those who visit the City of Clinton.
 


Fire Division


Mission Statement

Community Involvement


We depend on our citizens to help keep our community safe. Here are some ways adults and children can help prevent and solve crime in our area.
 


Victim Services


The Clinton Department of Public Safety has a contract with the Laurens County Victims Assistance Program.


Animal Control


The city recently negotiated animal control services with the Laurens County Animal Control.  The phone number is  984-6812.  You can also send Laurens County Animal Control a private facebook message from their facebook page. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

