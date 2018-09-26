Clinton will have a new police chief
BREAKING: A news report says Robin Morse is resigning as the Chief of Police in Clinton.
Morse came to Clinton from the Laurens Police Department as Director of Public Safety, and in recent weeks has been designated the transition director as the city changes from Public Safety back to separate Police and Fire Departments. Friday will be his last day, a report said.
From City of Clinton website:
Clinton Department of Public Safety
Mission Statement
We, the members of the Clinton Public Safety Department, are committed to excellence in law enforcement and fire prevention and are dedicated to the people, traditions, and diversity of our City. In order to protect life and property, prevent crime, and reduce the fear of crime, we will provide service with understanding, response with compassion, performance with integrity, and public safety with vision.
Director's Message
Fire Division
Community Involvement
Victim Services
The Clinton Department of Public Safety has a contract with the Laurens County Victims Assistance Program.
Animal Control
The city recently negotiated animal control services with the Laurens County Animal Control. The phone number is 984-6812. You can also send Laurens County Animal Control a private facebook message from their facebook page.