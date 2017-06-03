Clinton voters to select three city council members Tuesday, March 7

Voters in all Laurens County municipalities will go to the polls March 7 to decide who will lead their cities for the next four years. Voters in Laurens will also choose two members of the Commission of Public Works. Some Clinton residents will choose city council members. Seats in Wards 1, 3 and 5 are up for election March 7. The mayor of Clinton, elected citywide, and the other three council members were chosen two years ago. Residents must live in a ward to vote for the city council member from that ward. In Ward 1, incumbent Danny Cook is unopposed for re-election, but his name will appear on the ballot. Normally, when a municipal candidate is unopposed in a general election, the seat is not listed and no voting is held. James Hayes had filed the necessary paperwork to run against Cook, but never moved to Clinton and withdrew as a candidate two weeks ago. Laurens County election officials, in concert with the State Election Commission, decided that Cook’s name will remain on the ballot because he could face a write-in challenge. Under normal circumstances, a write-in candidate must declare prior to the election, but election officials felt any potential write-in candidate could have been swayed by Hayes’ candidacy and not announced. Registration and Elections Director Lynne West said paper write-in ballots were already printed before Hayes dropped out of the race and the electronic voting machines had already been prepared, so both Cook and Hayes will be listed on the electronic ballots. Voters in Ward 1 will be instructed that ballots cast for Hayes will not count, she has said. In Clinton City Council Ward 3, incumbent Mary Jean Byrd is being opposed by Sasha Cotton and Robbie N. Neal. Ward 5 incumbent Norman Scarborough is being challenged by Ronnie Roth. Results from the March 7 non-partisan city council election will be posted Tuesday night on MyClintonNews.com as soon as they are available. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Walk-in absentee voting is currently underway at the elections office in the Historic Laurens County Courthouse. The following Clinton precincts will be open Tuesday: Clinton 1 (Clinton Community Center, 109 E. Ferguson St., Clinton); Clinton 2 (Clinton YMCA, 100 YMCA Dr., Clinton); Lydia Mill, combined with Clinton 2 at YMCA; Clinton 3, combined with Clinton 2 at YMCA; Clinton Mill (First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 403 Academy St., Clinton).