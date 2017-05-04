Clinton takes steps to become a bike-friendly city

To make Clinton a bicycle-friendly city, these black bike racks have been installed in the uptown area. Bicyclists can ride into the city, chain their bikes to these metal sculptures and walk throughout the uptown business and dining area. In the background of this bike rack at Broad and Main streets is a commercial-residential building a private developer is re-habbing. Retail space is being developed on the first floor, with second floor apartments. - Photo by Vic MacDonald