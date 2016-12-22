Clinton store is robbed

Clinton authorities are looking for a man who robbed the Dollar General on South Broad Street.

A report said about 7:25 last night a man pointed a gun at a clerk and made her go to the cash registers. The bandit made off with $680 in bills and coins and a phone handset valued at $50. He made the clerk go to the back of the store, and left in an unknown direction. The suspect - a black man wearing black pants, hoodie, gloves, shoes and a bandana - pointed a black semi-automatic gun at the store employee.

Surveillance video showed the suspect wore a white T-shirt under the black hoodie. The robbery is under investigation.

It's the second robbery in about a week in Clinton:

http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/breaking-news/robber-strikes-near-...