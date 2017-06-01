Clinton preparing for potential winter storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area from 7:00 PM today until 1:00 PM on Saturday. The City of Clinton is taking steps to prepare for a potential winter weather event:

All public works and public safety personnel have been placed on "on call" status and personnel levels will be increased as needed to deal with the weather event through the weekend.

The city's storm response team plan has been implemented. These teams consist of personnel from various departments and divisions and each team is equipped with chainsaws, trucks, and heavy equipment for rapid deployment throughout the city.

The electric distribution division has completed storm preparations and is prepared to restore power as quickly as possible in the event of an outage.

The streets division plow and spreader unit has been prepared for the storm. The unit will spread sand and city emergency facilities, assist emergency vehicles, and spread sand at critical intersections if road conditions worsen during the storm.

This storm has the potential to bring 4" to 6" of snow and extreme cold temperatures to the region.