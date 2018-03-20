Clinton - One of 10 Cities for TD Green project

CITY OF CLINTON AWARDED $20,000 TD GREEN STREETS GRANT

TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, and the Arbor Day Foundation today announced that the City of Clinton will receive a $20,000 grant from TD Green Streets to support innovative urban greening and tree-planting projects in low-to-moderate income areas of the community.

Clinton was one of 10 U.S. cities selected for grants this year of up to $20,000 from TD Green Streets.

Clinton’s TD Green Street grant funds will be used for Pine Haven Park which is located along one of the "entry points" to the city.

Pine Haven Park boasts a very thick, albeit overgrown and compromised tree canopy that could use some TLC. The park is also home to the city's historic American Legion Hut, formerly the original YMCA facility for the city. TD Green streets funding will allow the city to assess the current tree canopy of the park; review park layout and structure; remove large and/or older hazard/compromised trees and replace them with both large and understory canopy, fresh shrubbery, and natural play spaces. The city will collaborate with the Clinton Canopy, the Clinton High School FFA, and Clinton High School agriculture classes to complete the project.,

“Having quality parks and green space is an important service we provide for our citizens and we appreciate the support from TD Bank and the Arbor Day Foundation. This funding will enhance our ability to improve the urban footprint of Pine Haven Park along a critical entry corridor into Clinton,” said City Manager Bill Cannon.

“TD Bank is committed to enhancing urban tree canopies and green space as part of our vision to support the transition to a low-carbon economy and nurture sustainability in the communities we serve,” said Joseph Doolan, TD Bank’s Head of Environmental Affairs. “Through our longstanding partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, we are supporting innovative community programs in cities including Clinton that do more than beautify underserved urban neighborhoods – trees improve air quality, capture carbon emissions, and enhance the quality of life.”

TD Bank provides the funding for the grants, which are awarded annually for tree planting, maintenance costs and educational activities, and the Arbor Day Foundation administers the program. TD Green Streets is a component of TD Forests, a North American initiative aimed at growing urban forests, protecting critical forest habitats and encouraging responsible use of forest products.

To be eligible for a grant, qualified municipalities must be current Arbor Day Foundation Tree City USA®- designated communities within TD Bank’s U.S. footprint, with the submitted project occurring in a low-to-moderate income area of the local community. Tree City USA is the nation’s premier urban and community forestry program, providing a foundation for effective, well-organized community tree care.

In addition to the city of Clinton, other grant recipients this year are: Myrtle Beach, SC; Providence, RI; Philadelphia, PA; New York, NY; Plainfield, NJ; Clifton, NJ; Boston, MA; Oakland Park, FL; and Delray Beach, FL.

