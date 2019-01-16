Clinton New Equipment Is Authorized

Clinton City Council voted unanimously to allow City Manager Bill Ed Cannon to purchase a new bucket truck for the city’s electric division for $212,683.

Council took the action at its Jan. 7 meeting. The purchase of a new bucket truck is included in the current budget. The city received three bids in August but Cannon recommended at the Sept. 10 council meeting the city not purchase the truck until next fiscal year. He said the $80,000 budgeted for a down payment could be used to give electric line workers a raise.

Utility Director Joey Meadors said there is a 240-day lead time on receiving the new truck, so the down payment will likely be part of the next fiscal year’s budget.

Cannon said the city’s current bucket truck has “all kinds of problems” mechanically and the city had to borrow a truck from Presbyterian College during a recent hurricane when high winds were predicted for Clinton.

Council also authorized Cannon to enter into a contract with Elmore Land and Site Developing in Enoree to repair a collapsed storm drain which has closed the 300 block of Florida Street for several months.

The repair will cost $49,710, which includes $7,000 budgeted for change orders. The next highest bid was $74,000.

During the discussion, Cannon said the South Carolina DOT is wanting to get to work repaying South Broad Street. He said the agency is willing to help the city by cutting trees and replacing sidewalks.

Cannon said he wants to hire an arborist to assess the trees along the main thoroughfare to see which ones need to be cut. Clinton, which is a designated Tree City, has a tree ordinance that governs tree removal and replacements.

Council voted unanimously to update the city’s business license ordinance, changing the due from April 15 to April 30. The move is to bring the city inline with Municipal Association of South Carolina guidelines so that local businesses can obtain and renew businesses licenses online.

In other action Jan. 7, council voted to declare 2019 as Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Year in Clinton. 2019 was also designated War on Illegal Drug Use in Clinton.

The unanimous vote included Council Member Robbie Neal, who pleaded guilty Dec. 21 to first offense DUI. Neal was arrested Nov. 17 by a Clinton police officer and charged with DUI, Second Offense.

She was convicted of DUI, First Offense in 2013.

For the Dec. 21 plea, she was fined $12,202. It was not clear if her license was to be suspended.

Originally, council had planned to vote at its Dec. 3 meeting to declare December as Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, which it does every year.

The item was removed from the agenda prior to the meeting without explanation and Cannon did not respond to questions about the reason.

Also last week, council presented a number of awards:

Christmas Parade Winners—Patriots Kitchen (commercial business); Family Promise of Laurens County (non-profit/religious/government); Dancing Devils (performing group); Thornwell (best adaptation of parade theme).

Spirit of Christmas Decorating Award Winners—Randy Litzenberger (Ward I); Cynthia Tucker (Ward II); Clatie Putman (Ward III); Betty Campbell (Ward IV); Charles Childress (Ward V); James Gower (Ward VI). Each winner received a $25 utility bill credit.

Sunshine City was the business winner and will receive a $50 utility bill credit.

Window Wonderland Award Winners—Sadler-Hughes Apothecary (first place); Sunshine City (second place); Emma Janes (third place).

Water treatment plant manager Jimmy Miller was recognized for the city’s water plant receiving the Area-Wide Optimization Program (AWOP) Award for the 15th consecutive year. The award is given by SCDHEC.