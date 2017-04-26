Clinton Middle will have new prinicpal

The board of trustees for Laurens County School District 56 voted unanimously Tuesday night to hire Chris Winkler as the principal of Clinton Middle School, beginning July 1.

Winkler will replace Brenda Romines, who will step down as principal and become a technology specialist for the district’s elementary and middle schools.

Winkler is one of three assistant principals at Carver Middle School in Spartanburg School District 7. He served as a middle school assistant principal and social studies teacher from 2009 until 2015 in Hoke County, North Carolina.

“We are very excited to welcome Chris Winkler into the District 56 family,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said Wednesday. “His knowledge, skills and personality are a perfect fit for Clinton Middle School and for our efforts to move the school and district forward.”

O’Shields and the district expressed gratitude to Romines, who served as principal at the district’s middle school for five years and for “the seamless transition under her guidance from Bell Street to Clinton Middle School.”

The Bell Street and Clinton Middle Science Olympiad teams won the South Carolina championship every year Romines was principal.

According to a news release from District 56, Winkler has extensive experience with middle school instruction, administration and operations. He was instrumental in bringing national recognitions in instruction to Carver Middle School, the release said.

Winkler, who lives in Moore, received a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Diego and a master’s degree from Drexel University in Pennsylvania.