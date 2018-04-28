Clinton meets National Main Street Center standards

MAIN STREET CLINTON RECEIVES 2018 NATIONAL MAIN STREET ACCREDITATION

Main Street Clinton, SC has been designated as an accredited Main Street AmericaTM program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center.

Each year, the National Main Street Center and its Coordinating Program partners announce the list of accredited Main Street America programs in recognition of their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

“We are thrilled to honor this year’s 829 nationally accredited Main Street America programs for their commitment to preservation-based economic development and the revitalization of their commercial districts,” says Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center. “The power of Main Street shines across the country through these vibrant communities, who have all worked to generate impressive economic returns, preserve community character, and celebrate local history.”

In 2017 alone, Main Street America programs generated $4.48 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,211 net new businesses, generated 30,294 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,737 historic buildings, and clocked 2.7 million volunteer hours.

Main Street Clinton’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street South Carolina. The Municipal Association of South Carolina, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center, identifies local programs that meet the 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

Main Street Clinton Manager Adele Alducin is excited about the progress of Clinton’s program saying, “In the short year that we have been a member of the Main Street program, we have had one multi-use facility completed, another starting this month, as well as an investment into a future event facility, three renovations by private property owners, and two sales of property for revitalization. We have formed our committees and are working on a downtown art project to be revealed in May. We have also purchased trash cans, benches, and street signs for areas of the downtown area, with plans for more to be purchased later in 2018.” Alducin went on to say, “I truly appreciate the excitement and enthusiasm of those currently serving on the various Main Street Clinton boards and I would love to see other individuals and/or business owners become involved with Main Street Clinton’s initiatives.”

Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years. Today, it is a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share a commitment to place and build stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, communities participating in the program have leveraged more than $74.73 billion in new public and private investment, generated 614,716 net new jobs and 138,303 net new businesses, and rehabilitated more than 276,790 buildings. Main Street America is a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Alducin invites those interested in learning more about Main Street Clinton or how to become involved to contact her office at 864.200.4579 or email her at MainStreet@CityofClintonSC.com