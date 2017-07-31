Clinton man alleged to have sexually explicit material

A Clinton man has been arrested and faces revocation of probation after it was found that he allegedly has possession of sexually explicit materials.

Authorities said George Wesley Frady Jr., 66, of 1701 5th Avenue Ext., Clinton, was charged Friday with violation of probation. He originally was arrested and charged in February, 2014, in a criminal sexual conduct case which, at that time, was 40 years old.

In the latest charge, Frady also was accused of giving untruthful reports and/or failing to disclose that he possessed a computer. He was booked under $75,000 bond. The charge says Frady failed to follow the instructions of his probation agent, specifically that he was in possession of sexually stimulating and-or explicit material. This is a violation of Condition 6 of his Sex Offenders conditions, a report said.

In 2014, The Clinton Chronicle reported that State Law Enforcement Division agents arrested and charged Frady in connection with three incidents of sexual misconduct involving children under the age of 16 when the incidents allegedly happened.

Frady was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of committing or attempting a lewd act upon a child under 16.

The alleged crimes are felonies.

“SLED investigated the case at the request of the Clinton Police Department,” the Feb. 20, 2014, agency news release says. The statement says the case against Frady would be prosecuted by the SC Attorney General’s Office.

One warrant alleged the offense as “sex/criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt - victim 11 to 14 years of age inclusive.”

The warrant alleged Frady engaged in the “sexual battery” between the dates of Jan. 1, 1974 and Dec. 31, 1975, and says “the actor (Frady) was in a position of familial, cudtodial (sic), or official authority to coerce the victim to submit or is older than the victim.”

The warrant alleged the sexual misconduct took place at 722 Calvert Ave., Clinton.

Another warrant alleged between Jan. 1, 1991, and Dec. 31, 1995, Frady engaged in sexual battery with a victim 11-14 years of age, but less than 16, and also alleges familial or custodial, or age circumstances. This warrant alleges the offense took place at 1701 Fifth Ave. Ext., Clinton.

A third warrant stated Frady committed a lewd act on a minor by fondling the child’s genital area (the alleged victim under 16 years of age at the time), and says the offense happened between Jan. 1, 1975, and Dec. 31, 1976. The warrant alleged this lewd act offense happened at 302 S. Broad St., Clinton.

Prosecuting officer for SLED was James Collins, Greenville, and the warrants were accompanied by affidavits sworn to and subscribed before Paul Dean Lyles, Laurens County magistrate, on Sept. 25, 2013 and (two warrants) on Feb. 19, 2014.

On June 3, 2015, The Chronicle reported that Frady would avoid prison after pleading guilty to three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Frady was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

That was suspended on service of two years house arrest and three years probation. The sentence could have been 30 years, 10 years for each assault, according to a person close to the case. Frady will be on the sex offender registry, will receive substance abuse counseling, and random drug and alcohol screenings, a statement from the SC Attorney General’s Office said. One of two men who spoke for the record against Frady, Paul DeHolczer, indicated he was disappointed with the sentence.

He said, in part, on Facebook, “Surprisingly, other than the usual questions that a judge asks a defendant to make sure he knowingly, willingly and voluntarily is pleading guilty, the judge did not ask George or the prosecutor or the victims any questions about the cases. He did not rebuke or lecture the defendant. He did not offer any comfort to the victims or commend the victims for coming forward ... If George completes the two years house arrest and three years of probation, the rest of the sentences disappear. This is a slap on the wrist for a wealthy man. House arrest still permits him to go shopping, to church, to the doctor.”

Frady pleaded guilty to the assault charges May 26, 2015, in Laurens County General Session Court.

This was not a recommended sentence, the AG’s statement said. Two counts of criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree with a minor and one count of lewd act were dismissed in exchange for the plea, the statement said.

“Two of the victims were present and spoke on the record. The defendant also addressed the judge,” the Attorney General’s Office statement said. “(Frady) said that back then, he had a drinking problem and 20 years ago got sober and rededicated his life to God. His mother stated that she is 85 years old and can still live in her home because of the help of her son, and that he was sexually abused as a child and she was not justifying anything he did back then, just wanted to let the court know he was a better person now.”

DeHolczer wrote on Facebook, “In my opinion, for me at least, that (prior abuse) makes his crimes worse - (Frady) knew he was harming others and he knew how awful that harm was and could be. He is not ‘guilty but mentally ill’ or ‘not guilty by reason of insanity’ - he could control himself and he chose not to do so.”