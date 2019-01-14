Home / Breaking News / Clinton Lottery Winner

Mon, 01/14/2019 - 9:58am Vic MacDonald
$250,000 Lottery Win Spoils Clinton Couple’s Dinner Plans

 

The Home Store at 101 Poplar St. in Clinton sold the $250,000 winning ticket

 

A Clinton husband was firing up the grill when his wife walked up with a burning question.

“Did I win the Lottery?” she asked.

Unsure, he left his steaks to rest and went with his wife to a lottery retailer to have her ticket looked at.  It was worth $250,000.

“I couldn’t eat or sleep after that,” the winner told lottery officials in Columbia.

Disappointed his dinner plans were ruined, the husband made new plans. “We’re going on a good vacation,” he said.

Three top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Gold & Silver Jackpot game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, The Home Store in Clinton received a commission of $2,500.

 

