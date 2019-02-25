Clinton Library on tap for county discussion

More projects that could be funded if voters approved a Capital Projects Sales Tax, including the Clinton Library Project, will come before the Laurens County County tomorrow night.

Open to the public, the council's meeting will be at 5:30 pm in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. County Administrator Jon Caime is leading the council through a 2040 Visioning process that includes projects that some groups in the county want to see constructed (ie, Agriculture Center, Career Center). More projects will be presented by Caime at Tuesday night's meeting, along with the Capital Sales Tax idea.

Council will have an introduction to the county's first IT (information technology) support personnel, will hear an update on the Lake Conestee Dam, will receive a Financial Report, will consider the I-385 Corridor Study Partnership, will consider a resolution for Approval of Bond Anticipation, and will consider 6 economic development documents (BDS Technologies, Project X, Muffin Mam Inc. and Project Needle Punch).

Appointment and nomination to Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, Laurens County Health Care System Board, Laurens County Gateway and Laurens County Library will be considered, and there will be a 15-minute time for public comments (register at the podium before the meeting starts). Council will have a closed session discussion about Finance Dept. employment and Colonial Pipeline.

The Laurens County Council regular meetings are the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays each month in Laurens.