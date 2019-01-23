Clinton, Laurens, Gray Court will have more to show industrial prospects

Investment in Laurens County 2019 - $59 Million

While the jobs-created figure was not up to past totals, the investment in Laurens County by new and current industries approaches $60 million for 2018 alone.

Seventy-four jobs are being created by that investment, and that is a sign of the times. As industries invest in automation, job totals go down as investment dollars go up.

These are the take-home messages of the Laurens County Development Corporation’s 2018 Annual Report.

“Congratulations on landing BDS Technologies,” said LCDC annual meeting speaker Mark Weilenmann at the Tuesday event, held at the Musgrove Mill Golf Club. The company is bringing a $17.265 million investment to the Hunter Industrial Park in Laurens.

Weilenmann presented a talk about how to enhance a community’s “quality of place” in attracting industrial clients. He has consulted closely with the LCDC leadership in a new website highlighting Laurens County; it “went live” last Monday.

LCDC Executive Director Jon Coleman said the 2018 investment has raised the average wage in Laurens County from $16/hour to $16.70/hour. He said, “That puts more money into the local economy.”

Laurens County had a 12-month average unemployment rate of 3.8%. The current unemployment rate is 3.2%.

For prospective industries, that’s not a good thing. They want people who want and need to work; the key figure in that case is “underemployment” - for Laurens County, that rate is 15.7%.

“This provides a much larger available workforce than the current low unemployment rate indicates,” the annual report says.

Underemployment can be people who have given up looking for a job, or people who are working at a job below their level of expertise - and just haven’t found the right fit, yet. “The vast majority of our workforce is attracted from a 45-minute drive time radius. Nearly 2/3 of the regional workforce enjoy relatively short commutes of 25 minutes or less,” the annual report says.

“Regional employers have fairly positive opinions of the area K-12 schools. Employers were also very positive about offerings and collaborations with local technical institutions and co-op programs with nearby Clemson University.”

Under the topic “Continuing Success/Future Growth,” the annual report offers these four examples of economic development progress:

“Mobilization began on construction of a new 84,00 SqFt speculative building in Hunter Industrial Park in mid-November. Footers and foundation were poured for the Clinton spec building in early December, with steel going up just five days later.

“BDS Technologies LLC broke ground in December on its new facility at a 12+ acres site in Hunter Industrial Park and is scheduled to be in production by the end of 2019. The company is investing over $17 million and is expected to generate 44 new jobs.

“In March, Laurens County’s newest class A industrial parlk, The Connexial Center, was announced. A partnership with Laurens Electric Cooperative, Inc. and the SC Power Team, the park is located in Gray Court and is over 450 acres.

“In September, ZF Transmissions started the expansion of its distribution center, and we were able to watch it literally take shape, thanks to a work site camera which featured time-lapse footage.”

The annual report also offers two pages of information under the topic, “Working on Workforce.”

(More info about the opportunities Laurens County has to offer: Laurens County Development Corporation, PO Box 427, Laurens, SC; 864-939-0580; www.growlaurenscounty.com)