Clinton High Is Toy-Collection Headquarters

The Cadets and Clinton High School play Santa.

Cadets of the Clinton High School JROTC program bring the toys collected at the school to the Clinton Family YMCA last Friday morning, so the toys can be sorted Monday and Tuesday, and delivered Wednesday - in time for Christmas Day. A service-learning, research-based project, the toy drive was facilitated by Erin Caughman and Kourtney Morgan, with William Riser as the overall director, and is in its third year at CHS. This year’s total delivery was 550 toys, processed for needy families by the Clinton Y and delivered by the City of Clinton Department of Public Safety. CCL Label also delivered its toys last Friday, and Y classes had friendly competitions to collect more toys for the 2017 Christmas Toy Drive. - Photo by Vic MacDonald