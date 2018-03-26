Home / Breaking News / Clinton High School is "threatened"

Clinton High School is "threatened"

Mon, 03/26/2018 - 4:33pm Vic MacDonald

Someone at Clinton High School wrote a threatening note on a bathroom wall.

It said something was going to happen at the school March 25 - this past Sunday, when no one was in the school. The note was seen today, and some students stayed out of school because of it.

Authorities said it was a small note, not easily seen, in a girls’ bathroom. Extra police officers were at the school out of “an abundance of caution,” a report said.

A report said 230 students left the school, and it was the 2nd threat found in 4 days.
Threats against schools have been on the increase nationwide since Feb. 14, when a lone gunman shot 17 people to death in a Parkland, Florida, high school. A March for Life to advocate for stricter gun controls was staged in hundreds of communities across the nation this past Saturday.

 

