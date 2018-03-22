Clinton High Barn - Art Mix on Board's Agenda

On Monday, the District 56 Board of Trustees will receive reports on the Clinton High School Barn and Land Laboratory, and a recap of the Art Mix held at Clinton Middle School.

The board will meet at 7:30 pm in the CHS auditorium. There will be closed-to-the-public executive sessions before and after (if needed) the open to the public portion of the meeting. After opening remarks and the minutes, the board will hear audience participation - 15 minutes, register in advance. The Targeted Focus Goal for this meeting is: Educate in an environment that promotes creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, communication and character. The barn and arts presentations will come under the Superintendent's Report, followed by finance and operations reports.

The board will take up unfinished and new business, and will conduct an executive session if necessary; the board will consider a request to waive (not make up) inclement weather days. The next board meetings will be:

-- April 23, 7:30 pm at Clinton Elementary School Cafeteria;

-- May 24, 7:30 pm, MS Bailey Multi-purpose Room;

-- June 25, 7:30 pm, Clinton High School Auditorium.

Clinton High Prom will be April 14, Academic Banquet May 29, and Graduation on June 1.