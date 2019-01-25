Clinton Is Getting The Pavilion

Bids will be taken this month for site preparation and parking at a Pavilion in uptown Clinton.

City officials unveiled last Tuesday night a proposed open-air building in the heart of the city to accommodate farmers’ markets and vintage markets. It will take up the land area of Vance Park, where the city recently has sponsored open-air movies and the inaugural Scots and Brats festival, a collaboration with Presbyterian College.

These have been spearheaded by Main St. Clinton and its director, Adele Alducin. She also will become the booking agent for a proposed, new amphitheater on Hwy 56 east of Clinton, City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said.

The Pavilion will cost $600,000.

It will be built from accommodations and hospitality tax money earmarked for tourism-generating city projects. The city is using the money to develop a recreation complex, and the Pavilion expense drops the available money for that complex from $4.8 million to $4.3 million.

The city bought the Watkins-Dutton tract for the recreation center for $775,000 (160 acres).

Glen Ross, designer of the Pavilion project, said the building will the Carolina Timberworks material and construction. Parking spaces will adjoining the building so farmers and vendors can back up their vehicles to sales spaces. The public will park in existing city lots, including those utilized by the PC School of Pharmacy.

Cannon said the green space given up by the Pavilion will be offset by the deeding to the city of the nearby Copeland Building (beside Wilson’s Open Air Market). Green space can be developed there, he said. That property will be deeded to the city “very soon,” he said.

An already-existing carriage house will provide restroom space for the Pavilion, which will be Clinton’s only farmers’ market. Laurens sponsors a seasonal farmers’ market around the square of the historic downtown courthouse.

The city also uses The Depot on East Main Street, beside the railroad track, for public events.

The Pavilion was unveiled during a 90-minute citizens-input session in the council chambers of the municipal center. It was the first time the public at-large had seen a conceptual plan for the recreation center and the building envisioned to be a farmers’ market.

City Council member Ronnie Roth was the city’s representative on-site at the recreation center land. City officials determined it was too cold and west to have people come to the site for a public meeting (3-5 p.m.; public input session 5-6:30 p.m.)

Roth talked to a double-handful of people who braved the cold to walk around the property that can be accessed by a single road.

They saw a house that comes with the land sale, along with two storage buildings and some tractors. A pond is visible from the back porch of what is envisioned to be a caretaker’s house. It also has a paved parking pad.

Most attending the 90-minute input session said they favored having the Clinton Family YMCA stay on as the city’s recreation provider (for a $200,000 annual fee), even if that meant Y staff managing two different recreation centers.

The Clinton Y is on the west side of the city, and the new recreation center is on the east side of the city, accessible by I-26 and Hwy 56.

The tax, levied since 2009, that will provide the money to build a recreation center generates $500,000 a year. Cannon said he thinks that money can be used for maintenance of the recreation center, once constructed.