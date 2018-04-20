Clinton Elementary will be in the school board's spotlight

Clinton Elementary School will be the scene this Monday of the District 56 School Board of Trustees meeting.

Open to the public, the meeting will be at 7:30 pm April 23 at Clinton Elementary, 800 Chestnut St., Clinton. There will be a time for audience participation (15 minutes - 3 minutes per participants) - register in advance of the meeting. Clinton Elementary School also will make a presentation to the school board.

The board's targeted focus goal for this meeting will be: "Engage all stakeholders in the support of quality education and continuous improvement." The Superintendent's Report will include submission of District and School Renewal Plans Update, and Stakeholder's Breakfast Recap. Budget/Finance, Operations and Special Programs administrative reports will be presented to the board.

Action items for the board will be approval to file Title Program Applications, approval of resolutions for retiring faculty/staff, and executive session action items (as necessary).

The board meetings are open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (2017, amended), The meeting District 56 School Board of Trustees meeting will be May 24 (a change from normal meeting day), MS Bailey Multi-Purpose Room, and June 25, Clinton High School auditorium, both at 7:30 pm. A Budget Workshop is scheduled for May 1 at CHS, and Clinton High School's Graduation (a ticketed event) will be June 1 in the gym.