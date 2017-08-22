Clinton - Eclipseville, USA

The size of the crowd was estimated at 400-500. That might not do it justice.

In uptown Clinton Monday - for the 2017 Great America Eclipse - there were that many people, surely, in front of The Depot. But they strung out all down the railroad track behind CrossFit, they sat on aging concrete of a former warehouse, they parked at Broad St. United Methodist Church - they were all over the place. And Clinton said, "The more, the better."

Reports circulated of the people from Australia who were there. People from Japan, Europe and all the New England states were there. A bunch of people from Charlotte were there - the total eclipse of the sun did not happen in Charlotte or Atlanta. Greenville, Columbia and Charleston were bragging about how many people they were going to get - the smart folks opted for the small towns. One Facebook reaction posted Monday was:

Peter Bartell We had a wonderful experience in Clinton today. The town went out of its way to make this a memorable event. Thank you all for all that was done - the covering of streetlights, portable toilets, food, free parking, etc. The townsfolk were all very welcoming and especially patient with the invasion of visitors. :)

Thank you for the priceless memories. Clinton, SC will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Mayor Bob McLean ran into some people from Florida, one went to his high school, but they didn't know each other. "I would have been in his freshmen yearbook as a senior," the mayor said.

At Clinton Elementary. eclipse day was getting off to a rocky start. The 5Ks did more "look down at your feet" than looking up, because the sun was behind a cloud. When the cloud moved, they all looked up, glasses in place, and saw what all the fuss was about - the moon was fixing to cover up the sun.

Some people watching the eclipse sought shade in the back field of the Clinton YMCA. One of the best viewing spots - because nobody was there - was Dempsey's Pizza's parking lot. Dempsey's is closed on Mondays - they would've had a crowd like Roma in downtown Laurens, a 2-hour wait for tables at one point, if they had been open; and the out of towners would have learned what the locals already know.

People were watching at the Neville Fountain at Presbyterian College. People were watching at Clinton High School - but when it came to being in the middle of the action, the city had it covered with WPCC broadcasting the national eclipse radio show, rock painting, caulkboard, misting tent, fire truck display, ice cream wagon, refreshments, NASA activites, glasses and a supply of T-shirts that ran out - instructions for ordering on-line are coming soon. Everywhere in Clinton, you could see totality, more than 2 and 1/2 minutes, making it a much longer duration than Charleston. When it came it was like nothing these folks had ever seen.

Dusk at 2:36 in the afternoon. Respite from the 91 degree heat. A rim of light all along the horizon.

South Carolina was the last state in the US to see the eclipse - which came ashore in Oregon. We won't see another one in SC until the 2050s - but there will be an eclipse just west of us 7 years from now. Who's up for a road trip?