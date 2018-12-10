Clinton Crossings will be closed
Fri, 10/12/2018 - 12:25pm Vic MacDonald
Southern Commercial Development LLC
CSX Railroad has scheduled 5 closings of railroad crossings for repair in Clinton.
This will necessitate re-routing traffic, and signage will be on place marking detours. Dates are subject to change due to weather and/or other conditions. These are the closings:
Fuller Rd., between 1-26 and Renno Rd.;
Woodrow St., between Carolina Ave. and Main St., 10-22 @ 7 am;
Broad St., between Main St. and Carolina Ave., 10-23 @ 7 am;
Carolina Ave., between Broad St. and Thornwell St., 10-23 @ 7 am;
Thornwell St., between Carolina Ave. and Main St., 10-22 @ 7 am.