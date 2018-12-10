Clinton Crossings will be closed

CSX Railroad has scheduled 5 closings of railroad crossings for repair in Clinton.

This will necessitate re-routing traffic, and signage will be on place marking detours. Dates are subject to change due to weather and/or other conditions. These are the closings:

Fuller Rd., between 1-26 and Renno Rd.;

Woodrow St., between Carolina Ave. and Main St., 10-22 @ 7 am;

Broad St., between Main St. and Carolina Ave., 10-23 @ 7 am;

Carolina Ave., between Broad St. and Thornwell St., 10-23 @ 7 am;

Thornwell St., between Carolina Ave. and Main St., 10-22 @ 7 am.