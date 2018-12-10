Home / Breaking News / Clinton Crossings will be closed

Clinton Crossings will be closed

Fri, 10/12/2018 - 12:25pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Southern Commercial Development LLC

CSX Railroad has scheduled 5 closings of railroad crossings for repair in Clinton.

This will necessitate re-routing traffic, and signage will be on place marking detours. Dates are subject to change due to weather and/or other conditions. These are the closings:

Fuller Rd., between 1-26 and Renno Rd.;

Woodrow St., between Carolina Ave. and Main St., 10-22 @ 7 am;

Broad St., between Main St. and Carolina Ave., 10-23 @ 7 am;

Carolina Ave., between Broad St. and Thornwell St., 10-23 @ 7 am;

Thornwell St., between Carolina Ave. and Main St., 10-22 @ 7 am.

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

