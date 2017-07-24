Clinton Council will sell Tallwood Homes

UPDATE - In a 6 pm called meeting, Clinton City Council will vote to sell the Tallwood Apartments to a private company.

The called meeting - which is open to the public and includes a time for public comments - will be in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers of the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St. Clinton. Anyone who wants to address the council must register before the meeting starts.

Council will convene as the Clinton Senior Citizens Housing Authority Inc. to "authorize the sale of the Tallwood property," according to the agenda. Interim City Manager Dale Satterfield will be appointed as the non-voting ex-officio secretary/treasurer as provided in the bylaws. In a commentary that will be published July 26 in The Clinton Chronicle, Mayor Bob McLean says about this issue:

In 2010, council discussed whether the city should own these apartments or sell them to someone who could professionally manage them. It was decided to pursue the sale of Tallwood Homes on the condition that the original purpose of providing affordable housing to senior citizens would be required of the new owner. Once this requirement was satisfied, council made the decision to move forward with the sale of Tallwood Homes. The purchaser already owns and operates multiple apartments for senior citizens not only in this city, but throughout the state of South Carolina, and has also been the operator of Tallwood Homes for as I’ve been on council (since 2009).

However, the wheels of progress in state and local government don’t rotate as fast as we would like to see. This deal has been discussed for over seven years, and is a direct reflection of the dedication and perseverance of our city council. The apartments could have demanded a higher price than what we are selling for, but the purchaser has agreed to operate them in the same manner that they’ve always been operated: affordable, senior citizen housing. This is what the original intention was, and this is how they will stay.

What might the city do with the proceeds of the sale? Council determined last year that the proceeds will be put into a revolving economic development fund to be used for economic development projects within our city. A revolving fund is money that is used on one project that council members feel will be profitable enough to return the money spent on the project of the revolving fund, and therefore be available for the next project.

(This is a portion of the mayor's commentary, see the full text in Wednesday's newspaper.)

Council also will discuss matters related to the hiring process for a City Manager. City Attorney, Mayor and Council Members' reports and recommendations will complete the called meeting agenda. The Clinton City Council normally meets the 1st Monday of each month - these meetings are open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (as amended, 2017).

City Council agendas and minutes:

http://www.cityofclintonsc.com/index.asp?SEC=8BE57D2C-3580-49E6-8813-9B1...