Clinton Council will consider entry signs, LEC agreement

Clinton City Manager Bill Ed Cannon will ink an agreement with Laurens Electric Coop, pending action Monday evening by the Clinton City Council.

Action to authorize the agreement is on the council's agenda for its regular monthly meeting at 6 pm (June 4) in council chambers of the municipal center. The meeting is open to the public - the council accepts public comments, register before the meeting starts.

To get an economic development loan from Santee Cooper, the City must agree to allow the Laurens Coop to provide electricity to a building in the I-26 Commerce Center. The building is leased by the city to GE Renewable Energy, which has begun research into on-shore wind turbines to generate electricity. Even though the City itself is an electrical supplier (buying from PMPA), in this limited case, it must allow the electric cooperative to be GE Renewable Energy Clinton's electrical supplier.

Entrance signs at Exit 54, where the I-26 Commerce Center is located, also will be considered by the council.

As part of its meeting, the council will recognize Public Safety Officer Chris Wilkes, the city's nominee for Laurens County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Council will adopt these proclamations: June, National Safety Month; June 27, PTSD Awareness Day; June 28, Carolina Day; July, Parks and Recreation Month.

Council will accept the city's American Public Power Association RP3 Award, and an award from Main Street South Carolina. Council will give final reading to an ordinance suspending the blue laws (stores can open on Sundays, if they choose), and the city manager will be authorized to buy a fleet maintenance vehicle from Cooper Motor Company. Council will conduct a public hearing and give 2nd (final) reading to the city's FY 18-19 budget.