Clinton Council will conduct 2 meetings

Clinton City Council will conduct meetings at 5:30 pm and at 6 pm Monday, in the uptown council chambers of the municipal building. The meetings are open to the public.

At the 5:30 pm meeting, the council will hear a presentation by Jeff Shacker of the Municipal Association of South Carolina. Then, the council is scheduled to vote itself into closed session to discuss employment matters related to the office of the City Manager. Returning to open session, the council make take action on matters discussed in executive session.

At the 6 pm meeting, the council plans to issue these proclamations:

--April as Alcohol Awareness Month;

--April as Autism Awareness Month;

--April as Child Abuse Prevention Month;

--April as Financial Literacy Month;

--April as Safe Digging Month;

--April 22 as Earth Day.

Council will discuss 3 matters related to procurement. Council will consider allocating $50,000 to the Clinton Economic Development Corporation for economic development in the city, and will consider allocating $30,000 from the Community Development Fund for a match of federal money to stabilize the DE Tribble Building.

Council will consider allocating $19,820 from the Community Development Fund for a 20% match for the Recreational Trails Program Grant. Council will consider a resolution providing for adjustment of the Local Option Sales Tax property tax credit program.

Council will conduct a closed session to discuss appointments to boards and commissions, and the Office of the City Manager.