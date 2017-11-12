Clinton Council & D56 Board will have called meetings

Clinton City Council has called a meeting for tomorrow night, and the District 56 Board of Trustees will have a called meeting TONIGHT (Dec. 11), according to agendas sent to The Clinton Chronicle.

The Clinton council will meet Tuesday (Dec. 12), 7 pm in the council chambers at the MS Bailey Municipal Center. Council will award a contract to Panagakos Asphalt Paving of Greenville to resurface Woodrow Street. Council will have a closed session discussion of a personnel matter related to the Office of City Manager; no votes can be taken in the executive session. The council has interviewed 3 finalists to become the next Clinton City Manager.

The District 56 Board will meet at 6 pm tonight (Dec. 11) in the Clinton High School professional development room to review the district's audit. The board will meet with Matt Phillips, of McKinley, Cooper & Co., to discuss the 2016-17 Audit Report, and to discuss with an architect/construction manager the Wilder Stadium Project.

Regular school board meetings will be: Jan. 22, Clinton High auditorium - board appreciation month; Feb. 26, Clinton Middle library; and March 26, CHS auditorium, all 7:30 p.m.

All meetings of the Clinton City Council and the District 56 Board of Trustees and their committees are open to the public, under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act.

