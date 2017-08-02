Clinton City Manager is finalist for Conway job

Clinton City Manager Frank Stovall is one of three finalists for the Conway city administrator’s job, according to myhorrynews.com.

The town, near Myrtle Beach, is looking for someone to replace Bill Graham, who is retiring.

Three South Carolina men, one a graduate of Conway High School, have been selected as finalists.

Conway City Council earlier set a timeline for the city administrator’s search to be ready to offer the job to its favorite on Feb. 17, but city administrator Graham says the city will miss that deadline.

He hopes to get the three candidates to Conway for interviews within the next few weeks, he said.

“I can say that city council is very pleased that three highly-qualified finalists have been selected for consideration as the new city administrator,” Graham said.

The finalists were selected in an executive session after council’s regular meeting Monday night.

All three finalists were contacted after the meeting and they all reported that they are still interested in the job, according to Graham.

The finalists are:

■ William Anthony McDonald, who holds an advanced degree from the University of South Carolina, and retired in 2016 from his position as county administrator for Richland County;

■ Brian Alan Sanders, who hold a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University, and is employed now as the assistant city administrator for Aiken; and

■ Frank Nash Stovall, who holds two advanced degrees from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., and one from Clemson University, and is employed as the city administrator of Clinton.