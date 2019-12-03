Clinton City Election: Court Asked To Intervene

Loser of a City of Clinton Council election by 56 votes, Rosa Booker has asked the court to set aside the election because she thinks two ballots were cast fraudulently - she has not said how she came to possess the two ballots in question.

Filing an action today (March 12), Booker appeals a decision to deny her claim made March 8 by the Laurens County Elections & Registration Board. The election was March 5. She has the right to appeal that decision to the State Election Commission, and has called for a State Law Enforcement Division investigation. Her court appeal says:

"I, Rosa Booker am appealing the decision made by the Board of Registrations and Elections. I feel that fraud has taken place at the time of the election on the absentee ballets (sic). Tanisha L. Jenkins has been living in Knoxville, Tenn. and working there. She has not changed her address or drivers license and is voting here in Clinton, SC illegally. Christopher Jenkins lives in Spartanburg has not changed his address or drivers license. These are the children of Shirley Jenkins, running for re-election for the City of Clinton Counsel (sic). They both voted on absentee ballots. Protest was made March 8, 2019"

A 24-year incumbent on the Clinton City Council, Jenkins won re-election over 4 challengers March 5. She received 19 of the 20 absentee ballots cast in the Ward 2 election. The votes were: Jenkins - 85, Booker - 29, Sherri Amick - 20, Rilla Griffin - 11, Reginald Vance - 4. Jenkins had to get 50% + 1 to avoid a run-off.

After the elections board denied Booker's appeal, Jenkins said her children have voted since they were 18, always in Laurens County, are registered voters in good standing, and did nothing wrong by voting absentee. Booker said because she thought two voters from fraudulent, all 19 of Jenkins' absentee votes should be disqualified. Jenkins said even if that happened, she still would be re-elected to a 7th term on the Clinton City Council.

In August, Jenkins and Danny Cook were the only 2 of the 7 council members to vote for a delay (for additional study) in dissolving the Clinton Department of Public Safety. The majority of council favored separate Police and Fire Departments, as proposed by City Manager Bill Ed Cannon; Jenkins and Cook said they did not necessarily oppose the move, if it could result in better citizens' service, but they wanted firm numbers on how much the move would cost the City of Clinton. Cook's seat was not up for re-election March 5.