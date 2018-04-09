Clinton City Council will consider a policy that modifies a state law

On Monday, the Clinton City Council will consider on just one reading a proposed city policy - of 2,383 words - that governs the way Clinton intends to respond to requests made under the SC Freedom of Information Act - the policy includes charging fees for information.

The Clinton City Council meeting - open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act - will be Monday, Sept. 10, 6 pm in council chambers, municipal center on North Broad Street in Clinton. This is the council's regular monthly meeting.

The agenda includes, as Item E, recognizing citizens registered to address the city council. Proclamations will be: Sept. as Bicycling and Pedestrian Awareness Month, Sept. as Campus Fire Safety Month, Sept. as National Preparedness Month, Sept. as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Sept. as Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, Sept. 15 as POW/MIA Recognition Day, and Sept. 15 - Oct. 15 as Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month.

The City Manager's Reports and Recommendations section of the agenda says this: "City Council to consider a policy regarding requests for public records under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) (Page 12)." Council will be asked to adopted the policy by Resolution - 1 reading required for approval.

The Clinton Chronicle has submitted this document for review by the SC Press Association - and attorney Jay Bender, the state's leading expert on FOIA and government transparency matters.

Council will consider a recommendation and ordinance - 2 readings required for approval - authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement with the Municipal Association of South Carolina for the collection of debt owed the City of Clinton.

Council will consider buying a bucket truck from Altec Industries ($212,683) and will receive a presentation related to demolition projects in the City of Clinton. Council will conduct a closed-to-the-public, executive session to discuss selling property.

Other reports and recommendation complete the agenda.