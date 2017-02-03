Clinton City Council to talk road priorities, water line

Discussion of road paving priorities for 2017 is among the agenda items for Monday's meeting of the Clinton City Council.

Open to the public, the council meeting will be at 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton. Anyone who wants to speak to the council about any subject is required to register before the meeting starts.

In addition to which city streets need repairs and paving, Council will discuss spending money for a Community Development Block Grant for the 2017 Clinton Mill Waterline Project, and purchasing two piece of equipment. Council will present an award for the 2017 Palmetto Pride Litter Trashed Everyone Art Contest.

Council resolutions will recognize:

--March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month;

--March as Women's History Month;

--March 12 as Registered Dietitians Day;

--March 12-18 as Sunshine Week (SC Freedom of Information Act);

--March as American Red Cross Month;

--March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month; and

--April as Fair Housing Month.

The City Manager's Administrative Briefing, and council members, city attorney and mayor reports and recommendations will complete the meeting's agenda.