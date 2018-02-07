Clinton City Council Sets July 9 Meeting

Clinton City Council will consider moving $312,199.03 within its budget at the council's regular meeting on Monday (w-PDF attached).

The meeting will be at 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers of MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton. The meeting is open to the public. The council's agenda says it will be asked to authorize transfer of the money from the City Economic Development Fund to the Clinton Economic Development Corp's Restricted Speculative Building Account.

The city is building a 60,000 sq ft spec building at I-26/Hwy 72 using a $3.2M loan from Santee Cooper - this money is the first loan repayment.

Council will consider a proclamation of Aug. 7 as National Night Out in Clinton. It will consider purchase of 2 signs - $68,194 from #1 Sign Design for Exit 54, I-26. The council will be asked to authorize the city manager to execute the purchase of 1 International 740 cab and chassis from Carolina International Trucks. The council will conduct an executive session related to a contract/purchase/sale of real estate.

The #5 agenda item is recognition of citizens registered to address the City Council. Register in the council chambers before the meeting starts.