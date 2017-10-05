Clinton City Council passes budget on first reading

After voting 5-2 not to accept the proposed city budget on April 17, some members of Clinton City Council indicated they needed more information and scheduled a 2-hour budget workshop prior to the May 8 council meeting. Apparently, the information presented by Interim City Manager Dale Satterfield, in his first meeting in his new role, was enough to convince council to adopt the unchanged budget – again by a 5-2 vote. Second and final reading, along with a public hearing, must be held prior to the beginning of the city’s new fiscal year July 1. During the budget workshop, Satterfield went through salary and benefit costs in each city department, explaining that a proposed 2% raise was included for city workers to offset a state-required 2% increase in employee contribution to the state retirement system. The $29.9 million budget is up 4% from the current budget. The budget also includes a Christmas bonus for city workers and a 1% bonus that will be paid in two installments if expenditures and revenues are meeting projections, Satterfield said. The budget does not include a property tax increase. Electric rates will decrease, while water and sewer rates will increase, based on recommendations from a recently-presented cost of service study. During Monday’s regular council meeting, Mayor Bob McLean and council members Gary Kuykendall, Shirley Jenkins, Jimmy Young and Danny Cook voted to adopt the budget. Council members Ronnie Roth and Robbie Neal, both elected in March, again voted against the budget. McLean, Young and Kuykendall had all voted against the budget in April. They all indicated they switched the votes because of the way the information was presented during the budget workshop. “It was presented in a manner we could understand,” the mayor said after the meeting. “We had a lot of questions and they were answered. We used to go over the budget line by line. We haven’t done that in awhile.” McLean said he didn’t think that city employees who have “retired” under the state’s TERI program (which ends June, 2018) should not receive the 2% raise. He said he might not support the budget on second reading if the 2% raise remains for all city employees. On Tuesday morning, McLean said he wanted to find out if TERI’d employees continue to contribute to the state retirement system, the reason given for the 2% raise. “We wanted more clarity,” Kuykendall said after Monday’s meeting. “The first reading (April 17) was way too confusing. This was more in layman’s terms this time. We understand where the money is coming from and going to.” Young said he changed his vote “because of the presentation. It was put out so I could ask questions. It wasn’t just a budget summary. It was explained that the increases in salaries reflected the increase in insurance and retirement contributions.” Prior to the vote, Roth said he didn’t think city employees should be given raises at the same time utility rates are going up. “Our employees are overworked and underpaid,” he said. “But our people are stressed by utilities. I can’t support first reading if we’re giving raises at the same time (we’re) increasing utilities. This hasn’t been seriously addressed.” Neal indicated she is concerned by TERI’d employees are receiving the raises because those employees “are getting retirement pay and are paid for working here.” The general fund budget, which funds all non-utility functions of the city, totals $6.7 million. The utility fund budget is $23.1 million. A transfer of $1.079 million will go from the utility fund to the general fund, a decrease of $133,000 from the current year. During the budget workshop, Neal asked why Mayor McLean doesn’t have an office in the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center. “Can we put that in the budget?” she asked.