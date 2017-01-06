Home / Breaking News / Clinton City Council to consider "Windy"

Thu, 06/01/2017 - 12:18pm Vic MacDonald
Tax abatement will be discussed in closed session
By: 
Clinton City Council agenda

Project Windy could get a "municipal abatement" if Clinton City Council approves an ordinance 1st reading on Monday.

The council's regular meeting will be Monday, 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Building, 211 North Broad Street. The meeting is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (2017 amended). Council could discuss an as-yet-undisclosed Project Windy in closed session, if the city is negotiating and signing a contract.

Following the executive session, council will consider "First Reading of an Ordinance for Municipal Abatement for Project Windy," according to its agenda. Also in closed session, the council will discuss a Community Assistance Grant.

Other agenda items include 2nd (final) Reading of the 2017-18 Budget Ordinance - the budget is expected to be balanced without a property tax increase. Council also will consider a bond resolution (for infrastructure).

Council will hear from citizens who register to speak to council, will recognize Catherine Anderson (Public Safety) for service to the people of Clinton, will consider proclamations - June as National Safety Month, June 27 as PTSD Awareness Day, June 28 as Carolina Day, July as Parks and Recreation Month - will consider 3 financial policies, will consider suspending the blue laws, will transfer 5 acres of retail land to the Clinton Economic Development Commission, will consider 5 issues of annexation and zoning, will authorize the Interim City Manager to enter into a pole attachment agreement, and will hear about a mosquito control grant.

 

