The Clinton Chronicle's New Publisher

Edwards is named The Clinton Chronicle publisher

A community journalist with 27 years experience, Patricia M. Edwards, has been named the Publisher of The Clinton Chronicle.

Originally hired as the general manager of The Union Daily Times and Regional Editor for Civitas Media’s five South Carolina properties, Edwards comes to Clinton from The Newberry Observer in Newberry where she served as Regional Editor of The Newberry Observer, The Union Times and The Sentinel-Progress.

The properties were purchased in June by Champion Media in Mooresville, N.C., from Civitas Media in Davidson, N.C.

Edwards previously served as group publisher of The Newberry Observer, The Union Times, The Easley Progress, The Pickens Sentinel and The Herald Independent in Winnsboro and helped with the successful merger of The Easley Progress and The Pickens Sentinel into The Sentinel-Progress in December 2016.

She also helped transition The Union Daily Times from a five-day publication to a two-day publication in 2015; oversaw the closure of The Herald Independent in February 2016; and oversaw the relocation of The Union Times from a full production facility to downtown Union in September 2016.

Edwards brings “an extensive understanding of all aspects of newspaper production” to her new position, according to an announcement by Smith Newspapers, The Clinton Chronicle’s ownership group.

“I love to be able to get to know the people who read the newspaper,” Edwards said. “I want people who read the newspaper to know whether they like what’s in the newspaper or hate what’s in the newspaper, whether they love us or hate us, when they come through the front door and want to talk to me, if I am here, they can come in and talk to me.”

Edwards has worked as a publisher, editor and reporter in Asheboro, N.C.; Milledgeville, Cartersville and Rome, Georgia; Port Charlotte, Florida; and The Index-Journal in Greenwood. She began as an unpaid intern at The Index-Journal in June, 1990, and rose to the position of copy editor and assignment editor before taking the job in Florida.

Edwards received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Lander College in Greenwood.

She lives in Union, and is looking to relocate to the rural area near Clinton.

“I grew up in Greenwood. I know this area,” Edwards said. “I am a small town girl, and I love community news. I’m home. In the last five years I’ve been back in South Carolina, this is the first time I have truly felt I was home.”

Edwards sees The Chronicle and South Carolina’s many other community newspapers as providing a news source different from the others. “We are not competing with the dailies. We are not competing with the 11 o’clock news, or Facebook, or Twitter. I want people to know this is their newspaper. You will see a lot more faces, a lot of community news. It’s their news, their faces - and their friends‘ news and faces.”

The Chronicle will continue to be the news source that brings its readers “the boy who shot his first deer, the man who grew the 240 pound pumpkin, the girls who won the beauty pageant,” Edwards said. “I’m very proud of that. There are a lot of people who have lost sight of what journalism is. We are not here to exploit the news. We will bring people good news.”

Edwards said her favorite part of being a community journalist is “people love to come in and talk; when they see you out, they talk to you. They make you feel like you are part of the community.”

Edwards said The Chronicle will continue to examine community issues, especially as these relate to taxpayers getting their money’s worth of government services. “I am a journalist at heart,” she said. “I don’t want people to try to pull the wool over my eyes.”

Like other community newspapers, The Chronicle is positioned to remain a trusted news source into the future, Edwards said. “Twenty years from now, Facebook and Twitter are not going to look the same. People are going to stop trusting them, and newspapers are where they will go. They are going to trust us, because the information we get is going to come from people.”