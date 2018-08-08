Clinic for Veterans

FREE clinic coming up for veterans & service members with legal needs; Laurens County veterans are invited

Veterans, members of the Reserves, and active-duty members of the military are invited to a FREE clinic on August 18th at the Greenwood County Veterans Center.

This clinic is sponsored by the SC Attorney General’s V.A.L.O.R Program, which was announced on Veterans Day last year. V.A.L.O.R. stands for Veterans, Active & Reserve Legal OutReach.

Attorney General Alan Wilson is scheduled to attend the clinic.

“The legal profession has always recognized it has a moral obligation to support those who defend the freedoms we treasure,” said Wilson, who’s also a Colonel in the SC National Guard and a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. “This new program will better connect veterans and members of the military with the legal help they need and may not know where to get, or may not be able to afford.”

At the clinic, veterans, members of the Reserves, and active-duty military will be able to obtain legal documents such as wills, limited power of attorney, advanced medical directives, and disposition of remains. Area lawyers are volunteering to work at the clinic. The V.A.L.O.R. program will also offer consultations for legal issues concerning the Service Member Civil Relief Act and USERRA (Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.) SCRA addresses landlord/tenant or employment issues that come up when a service member is deployed or is not receiving lower interest rates when deployed, as required by law. USERRA establishes rights and responsibilities for uniformed service members and their civilian employers. This clinic will not offer legal representation or consultation on criminal proceedings.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, August 18,

at the Greenwood Veterans Center, 106 Main St N., Greenwood. While the clinic is being held in Greenwood, veterans, members of the Reserves, and active-duty military are also welcome from Laurens, Edgefield, Abbeville, McCormick and Saluda counties. Priority will go to those who schedule appointments, but walk-ins will be accommodated on a first come-first serve basis. For appointments, contact Greenwood County Veterans Center at (864) 942-8531 or SC V.A.L.O.R Program at (803) 734-VETS. For more information on this program, visit www.SCVALOR.com or call the referral line (803)734-VETS.