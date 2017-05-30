Clean up this Saturday

Community groups are encouraged to come out this Saturday for another community clean-up.

The 2nd Quarter, 2017, clean-up is sponsored by the Beautification Committee of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce.

Groups that normally participate are encouraged to clean up their usual areas. New groups are encouraged to clean up the gateway highways in Clinton, Laurens and Gray Court. Report number of bags of trash collected to the Chamber - this assists in obtaining beautification grants to pay for supplies.

This Chamber-sponsored activity is a state-level award winner. It has removed many tons of trash from the roadways of Laurens County in the past 4 years.

Also, law officers are writing tickets and making cases against people who litter. Throwing trash out of a vehicle, or not properly tying down trash bags being taken to the dump - allowing trash to blow out - is against the law. Fines can result for people who are caught trashing Laurens County.

Four times a year the Chamber organizes community clean-ups. For info about supplies - Safety Vests, gloves and bags, based on availability - contact the Chamber, 833-2716, or e-mail: dwyatt@laurensco.org.

Anyone can participate in the 2nd Quarter Clean-up of Laurens County. Individuals can clean the roadways in front of their houses, and groups can band together for large-scale clean-ups of roadways and parks. Many businesses spent this day as the community service project for their employees. The clean-up time is 8 am until noon.