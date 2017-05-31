Home / Breaking News / Class of 2017 Red Devils will walk tonight

Class of 2017 Red Devils will walk tonight

Wed, 05/31/2017 - 3:00am Vic MacDonald
Commencement will be in the gym - a ticketed event
By: 
Vic MacDonald/MyClintonNews.com

 

TONIGHT: Another class out into the world.

The Clinton High School faculty congratulated the Class of 2016 graduates following Commencement in the gymnasium. The Class of 2017 will receive their diplomas, awards will be presented, the Valedictorian and Salutatorian will be named, and a student speaker will address the graduating class tonight (May 31), at 7 p.m. in the gym. The CHS graduation is a ticketed event.

The Class of 2017 walked through their elementary schools on May 26, after the senior breakfast and graduation practice. The class had its senior cookout Tuesday evening, following afternoon graduation practice. - File Photo

 

